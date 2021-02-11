European shares edge higher, AstraZeneca gains after earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 11 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, still on track to end the week flat, as investors kept close watch on a barrage of earnings reports from companies for clues on the pace of business recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was 0.1% higher in early trading, with most of its sectors trading in the positive territory.

AstraZeneca AZN.L rose 1.3% after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat quarterly product sales estimates and forecast 2021 revenue growth.

European healthcare stocks .SXDP were up 0.2%.

Danone DANO.PA rose 2.8% after investment company Artisan Partners demanded corporate governance and strategic changes, including separation of the French food group's chairman and chief executive officer roles.

Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE fell 2.9% as the lender said its loss deepened in the fourth quarter.

