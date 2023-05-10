European shares edge higher as US CPI data looms, Credit Agricole gains

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 10 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday as Credit Agricole gained after posting upbeat earnings, while investors were on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. inflation data that is likely to shape expectations for rate cuts in the world's largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1%, as of 7:04 GMT.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, due at 8:30 am ET (12:30 GMT), comes after a strong payrolls report last week dampened hopes of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

Shares of Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA gained 3.8% after France's second-biggest listed bank beat first-quarter earnings estimates on a boost from trading revenue.

Siemens HealthineersSHLG.DE fell 5.3% as the medical device maker said it was discontinuing its heart surgery robots business after its quarterly operating profit fell 30%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum SOBIV.ST dropped 15.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the drug maker said it had agreed to make a $1.7 billion cash offer to buy U.S.-based CTI BioPharma CTIC.O.

