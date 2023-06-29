News & Insights

European shares edge higher as H&M shines

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

June 29, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by H&M after the Swedish retailer posted a stronger-than-expected profit, although hawkish remarks from a slew of top central bankers kept a lid on risk sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0704 GMT, a day after top central bankers, including U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, signalled further policy tightening was required to tame inflation.

Shares of H&MHMb.ST climbed 7.3% to an over one-year high after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer topped expectations for quarterly operating profit and said its third-quarter sales were also off to a good start.

The move pushed Europe's retail sector .SXRP 1.1% higher, while automakers .SXAP were the second-biggest sectoral gainers.

RenaultRENA.PA advanced 4.2% after the French carmaker raised its full-year financial outlook following the success of its recent launches.

Meanwhile, preliminary data showed Spain's consumer prices in June rose 1.9% year-on-year, a hair's breadth from the 2% threshold for the first time since March 2021.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

