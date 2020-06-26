AMS

European shares edge higher, Air France jumps on aid deal

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European stocks opened higher on Friday, propped up by positive company updates, although investors remained cautious about a resurgence in U.S. COVID-19 cases and its impact on the global economy.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 26 (Reuters) - European stocks opened higher on Friday, propped up by positive company updates, although investors remained cautious about a resurgence in U.S. COVID-19 cases and its impact on the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.6% by 0720 GMT, with technology .SX8P, chemical companies .SX4P and miners .SXPP leading sectoral gains.

Markets this week have swung between fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases and signs of more economic support from governments and central banks. The STOXX 600 is still on course to post a 1% weekly loss.

Air France-KLM AIRF.PA jumped 5% after governments of France and Netherlands reached a deal on an aid package for the airline group, with the latter saying it would provide a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) financing package.

AMS AMS.S rose 5.7% after the Austria-based semiconductor company rejected media allegations of market manipulation during its takeover of Osram OSRn.DE.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More