European Shares Edge Higher Ahead Of US CPI Reading

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of U.S. consumer inflation reading later in the day. Economists expect core consumer inflation to increase slightly to 0.3 percent for January.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at 548.35 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session to a record high.

The German DAX gained 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.

TeamViewer SE jumped over 5 percent as the German software developer reported higher profit in its fourth quarter with growth in revenues and subscribers.

Energy firm Siemens Energy fell 1.5 percent after reporting a fall in its first-quarter net profit for fiscal year 2025.

Dutch lender ABN AMRO Bank rallied 6.4 percent as Q4 profit beat expectations.

Brewer Heineken NV advanced 11.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings and launching a share buyback.

Barratt Redrow shares were up more than 8 percent. The British housebuilder has launched a £50 million share buyback and said it expects annual earnings towards the upper end of market view.

Banco BPM added 1.1 percent. The Italian lender raised targeted profits and payouts for investors after posting strong 2024 results.

