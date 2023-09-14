News & Insights

European shares edge higher ahead of ECB rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 14, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 14 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday, with investors cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision where it is likely to raise interest rates for a tenth consecutive time.

Markets are now pricing in a 65% chance of a 25-basis-point hike that could take Europe's key interest rate to a record peak, up from around a 40% chance on Monday.

Analysts and investors had been leaning towards a pause in the ECB's rate hike until Reuters reported on Tuesday that the central bank was set to raise its forecast for inflation next year to more than 3%.

"The morose economic outlook brings investors to think that even if the ECB hikes today, it will certainly be the last one, and that in less than a year from now, we will be talking about the first rate cut in Europe due to economic weakness," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched 0.1% higher by 0805 GMT, supported by healthcare and commodity-linked stocks.

Neste NESTE.HE climbed 3.1% as Goldman Sachs raised the Finnish oil refiner and biofuels producer's stock rating to "buy".

A European Commission investigation into Chinese electric vehicles believed to have benefited from state subsidies will have a "negative" impact on economic and trade ties, China's commerce ministry warned.

Leading sectoral losses, the STOXX Europe 600 auto index .SXAP declined 1.1%, with Germany's Mercedes MBGn.DE, BMW BMWG.DE and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and France's Renault RENA.PA falling between 1.1% and 1.9%.

Shares of Deliveroo ROO.L rose 5.5% after activist-investor Sachem Capital said in a report that it believes the food delivery company could become a takeover target.

THGTHG.L slumped nearly 16% after the British e-commerce firm forecast its annual revenue from continuing operations to come in flat or drop up to 5%.

SeptESTRfwd https://tmsnrt.rs/48g1xt5

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.