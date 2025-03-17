European Shares Edge Higher Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - European stocks were modestly higher on Monday ahead of this week's upcoming parliamentary vote on Germany's debt reform deal and the interest rate meetings of three central banks - Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 548.47 after gaining 1.1 percent on Friday.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all were up around 0.2 percent.

Phoenix Group shares surged 6.5 percent. The British insurer reported a better-than-expected rise in full-year adjusted operating profit and total cash.

AstraZeneca dipped half a percent after it agreed to acquire Belgian biotechnology firm EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion.

Nordex SE rallied 3.6 percent on receiving an order from a wind energy project developer for the delivery and installation of 16 N163/5.X turbines.

QinetiQ Group shares slumped 18 percent. The defense- technology firm has lowered its 2025 revenue target, citing ongoing delays in contract awards.

Marshalls fell 2.3 percent as revenue dipped 8 percent for the year ended 31 December 2024 from prior year.

