European shares edge cautiously higher, media stocks rise

Nov 14 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday, as media stocks were boosted by Britain's Informa, although caution prevailed after a top Federal Reserve policymaker warned that the U.S. central bank would not "soften" its fight against inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0908 GMT, hovering near 11-week highs after recording its biggest weekly gain in nearly eight months on Friday.

British events organiser Informa Plc INF.L jumped 5.0% after it raised its full-year earnings outlook, boosting the European media sector index .SXMP by 0.8%. Pearson Plc PSON.L and German ticketing company CTS Eventim EVDG.DE rose over 1% each.

Still, the broader index was trading in a narrower-than-usual two-points range.

The caution came after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday that markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of interest rate hikes, not the pace of each move, and that the endpoint was likely still "a ways off".

"The Fed is trying to communicate to markets that it isn't going to pivot and is going to continue with this two-way sort of communication of slowing the pace of rate hikes but that doesn't necessarily mean it will get to a lower endpoint," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM in London.

Among stocks, Roche Holding AG ROG.S slid 3.9% after its Alzheimer's drug candidate could not be shown to markedly slow dementia progression in two drug trials.

