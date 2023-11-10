European shares ease from 3-week high as Powell stamps out rate peak hopes

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, hurt by higher bond yields, as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair poured cold water on investor optimism around a peak in interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.8% by 0915 GMT, easing from a three-week high hit on Thursday.

However, it remained poised for a second weekly gain, helped by a handful of upbeat earnings.

Basic resources .SXPP and real estate .SX86P were the worst weekly sector performers, while media .SXMP and industrials .SXNP were the focus of investors' buying spree.

Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday expressed uncertaintyon their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further, if needed.

"Markets are sort of focusing on the more hawkish messaging from Powell, but he just stressed there could be further hikes, nothing different from what he has said before," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at brokerage GCFX.

The comments follow European Central Bank and Bank of England policymakers also recently pushing back against expectations around rate cuts.

On the earnings front, RichemontCFR.S slid 6% after the Swiss luxury group reported weaker-than-expected earnings, pulling down rivals LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA between 1.4% and 3.3%.

DiageoDGE.L tanked 12.8% as the Johnnie Walker whisky maker expects organic operating profit growth to decline in the first-halfof its current financial year, dragging the food and beverage sector index .SX3P down nearly 3%.

ScorSCOR.PA lost 8.9% after the French reinsurance company's third-quarter net income missed expectations.

On the flip side, GN Store NordGN.CO jumped 10.8% to top the STOXX 600 as the Danish hearing aid and audio solutions maker targeted further cost savings from its reorganisation, after in-line third-quarter results.

AllianzALVG.DE rose 2.5% after the German insurer reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and confirmed its full-year profit forecast.

Investors also sized up economic data amid growing evidence of an impending recession.

Fresh data showed Italian industrial output was flat in September month-on-month, reflecting overall weakness in the euro zone's third largest economy.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.