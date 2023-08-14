News & Insights

Commodities
PHG

European shares ease as commodity-linked stocks fall on China woes

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

August 14, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dipped 0.1%, adding to declines from the previous session.

The basic resources sector .SXPP, which houses Europe's largest mining firms lost 1.0%, while oil and gas stocks .SXEP slipped 0.8% as prices of crude and base metals fell on heightened concerns over China's property sector and a firmer dollar. MET/L

China-exposed luxury giant and Europe's most valuable publicly traded firm, LVMH LVMH.PA shed 0.5%.

Geopolitics was also on investors' minds after a Russian warship fired warning shots on a cargo ship in the Black Sea over the weekend.

In a bright spot, PhilipsPHG.AS jumped 4.7% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Dutch investment firm Exor NV EXOR.AS took a 15% stake in the healthcare company.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.