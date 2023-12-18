European shares ease as auto, luxury stocks take a knock

By Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas

Dec 18 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday after strong gains last week as automobile and luxury stocks fell, while comments from major central bank officials tamped down bets of early interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.1% lower by 0922 GMT, after logging a five-week winning streak since April as the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot last week boosted rate cut bets.

Automobiles .SXAP lost 0.9%, with Germany's Mercedes Benz MBGn.DE, BMW Group BMWG.DE and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE shedding more than 1% each.

Germany's electrical vehicle subsidy programme is set to end prematurely on Monday after paying out some 10 billion euros since 2016.

Luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA, Richemont CFR.S and Hermes HRMS.PA were also down over 1%, with the broader sector index .STXLUXP losing 1.4%.

Swedish financial services provider Nordnet SAVE.STdropped 5.5% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "overweight", also reducing their price target.

DiaSorin DIAS.MI dropped 3.3% after the Italian diagnostics firm issued its 2024-2027 business plan.

Meanwhile, energy .SXEP was the top sectoral gainer, adding 0.9%, on higher crude prices.

OCIOCI.AS jumped 12.5%, leading gains on the pan-European index, as the Dutch chemicals maker is set to sell its stake in Iowa Fertilizer Company for $3.6 billion.

Vodafone VOD.L gained 6.4% on Iliad's ILD.PAproposal to merge their Italian businesses, steering a 0.5% rise in telecoms .SXKP.

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-MaerskMAERSKb.CO rose 1.2% after Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Reuters reported ECB policymakers are keen on retaining the higher-for-longer interest rates message until March, making any cuts before June difficult. Policymaker Bostjan Vaslesaid expectations for rate cut in March or April are premature.

"In Europe, economic activity is stagnating at best and even now the ECB comes across as being reluctant to counter a rate cut, even though a reduction in borrowing costs is clearly needed, given that headline inflation is back within touching distance of its 2% target," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

For more clues on the state of the global monetary policy cycle, investors will monitor the euro zone's November consumer prices, Japan's central bank decision and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge- personal consumption expenditure for November throughout this week.

