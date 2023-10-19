European shares drop to two-week low as dismal earnings add to risk-off mood

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 19 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Thursday as a raft of dismal corporate earnings, including from packaged food giant Nestle, worsened an already risk-averse mood, driven by jitters around the Middle East war and uncertainty over interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXXfell 1% to hit nearly a two-week lowby 0839 GMT, in a broad-based selloff, led by automakers .SXAP and rate-sensitive real estate firms .SX86P.

Geopolitical tensions continued to mount with anti-Israel protests flaring across the Middle East, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped to multi-year highs ahead of commentary by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due at 1600 GMT.

European stocks have seen steep declines this week, hit by Middle East tensions and interest rate worries following robust U.S. economic data and mixed earnings reports.

"A mix of inflation worries plus U.S. resilience is clearly the main driver why markets have repriced again the odds of another rate hike by the Fed later this year," said Thomas Hempell, Head of Macro & Market Research at Generali Investments.

"(There's) uncertainties about the behaviour of the Fed, and clearly that overlaps with the Middle East tensions."

Shares of NestleNESN.S dropped 2.4% after the Swiss consumer giant posted lower-than-expected nine-month sales growth as higher product prices made shoppers balk.

Roche HoldingROG.Slost 4.5% as the drugmaker's third-quarter sales were hit by lower demand for COVID-19 products.

France's CAC 40 index .FCHI slid to a seven-month low with RenaultRENA.PA down 7.4% after the French carmaker's third-quarter revenue missed analysts' expectations.

NokiaNOKIA.HE lost 2% as the Finnish telecom gear group announced plans to slash jobs after posting a drop in its third-quarter sales.

The stock was among top losers on Finland's OMX HELSINKI 25 .OMXH25 index which dropped 1.1% to a three-year low.

Frankfurt-listed shares of TeslaTSLA.F fell 4.8% after the EV maker missed third-quarter gross margin expectations, while NetflixNFLO.F jumped 12.8% after surpassing Street estimates for new customers.

Europe's technology sector .SX8P was the only sector in the green, up 1.3%, with SAPSAPG.DE jumping 5.3% after reaffirming its full-year cloud business revenue outlook, despite missing expectations in the third quarter.

Pernod RicardPERP.PAgained 5% after the French spirits maker said it expected to grow sales over the coming year, despite a difficult first quarter.

Britain's Rentokil InitialRTO.Lslumped 13.9% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the pest control firm flagged weaker demand in North America, its biggest market.

