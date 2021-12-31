European shares drop on final trading day of the year

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower as risk appetite took a hit amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 1% as of 0815 GMT, with travel stocks .SXTP leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained 0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row.

Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22.5% higher, with all of the major subsectors on track to close in positive territory.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

