European shares drop more than 1% as bond sell-off intensifies

European stocks tumbled 1.5% on Friday, led by miners and technology stocks, as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.

The benchmark European stock index .STOXX was set to record its worst single day fall this month.

