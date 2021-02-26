European shares drop more than 1% as bond sell-off intensifies

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 26 (Reuters) - European stocks tumbled 1.5% on Friday, led by miners and technology stocks, as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.

The benchmark European stock index .STOXX was set to record its worst single day fall this month.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

