European shares drop in thin trade as pandemic uncertainties rise

Dec 27 (Reuters) - European shares fell in holiday-thinned trading on Monday as risk sentiment took a blow from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 driving up infections around the world.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.2% as of 1346 GMT, following a mixed session for Asian shares. MKTS/GLOB

Banks .SX7P and tech .SX8P firms were among the biggest decliners in the benchmark, while oil stocks .SXEP tracked lower crude prices. Defensive sectors including healthcare .SXDP and real estate .SX86P led gains. O/R

Britain, Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for holidays, while Wall Street will resume trading later in the session following a holiday on Friday.

Airlines around the world cancelled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend due to uncertainty around the Omicron variant, while China reported its highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months over the weekend.

Meanwhile, France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, prompting the government to convene a special meeting on Monday that could trigger new restrictions. The nation's blue-chip CAC 40 .FCHI was flat in early trading.

Among individual stocks, high-tech industrial group Groupe Gorgé GOEG.PA rose 1% after confirming an indicative offer for its acquisition of iXblue.

Roche ROG.S gained 1% after saying on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.

