AAPL

European shares drop but EDF surge limits losses

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

European shares tracked dismal global sentiment lower on Tuesday, although a strong performance by French power company EDF following a 9.7-billion-euro ($9.85 billion) nationalisation plan and upbeat corporate earnings limited losses.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

July 19 (Reuters) - European shares tracked dismal global sentiment lower on Tuesday, although a strong performance by French power company EDF following a 9.7-billion-euro ($9.85 billion) nationalisation plan and upbeat corporate earnings limited losses.

Than pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.5% after rallying strongly in the previous two sessions. MKTS/GLOB

Interest rate-hike worries heightened after sources said European Central Bank policymakers will discuss whether to raise rates by 25 or 50 points at their meeting on Thursday to tame record-high inflation.

Technology stocks .SX8P slumped 1.4% after a Bloomberg report said Apple Inc AAPL.O plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world's second-largest economy and top metals consumer, also hit sentiment. Base metals fell, dragging European miners down 1.0%.

EDF EDF.PA jumped 15% after France's government said it will offer 12 euros apiece to take full control of the power company in a buyout offer that gives it free hand to run the group as it contends with a European energy crisis.

In earnings, drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S gained 0.2% and London-listed money transfer co Wise Plc WISEa.L rose 11.2% after results.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL EDF NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters