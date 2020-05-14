European shares drop as Powell fans recovery fears

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

May 14 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Thursday as comments from U.S. officials fanned concerns of a prolonged economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak, while investors eyed the prospect of a second wave of infections fearfully.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slid 1% by 0715 GMT, falling past a one-week low hit on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two, and called for additional fiscal spending.

Automakers .SXAP, technology .SX8P and banking .SX7P stocks led declines, with TeamViewer TMV.DE down 6.3% after private equity firm Permira sold shares worth 1.03 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the German software company.

Airbus AIR.PA slipped 1.6% following a report that the aerospace group is exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of "deep" job cuts, industry sources said.

In contrast, pan-European exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA gained 5.1% after reporting a 55% jump in quarterly revenue, partly driven by the heavy trading in March which has propped up profits for some banks and brokerages.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.