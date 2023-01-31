European shares drop as focus shifts to cenbank meetings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 off 0.2%

Jan 31 (Reuters) - European shares dropped on Tuesday, dented by healthcare stocks, with investors refraining from placing aggressive bets anticipating another round of interest rate hikes by major central banks this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.2% at 0816 GMT, but on track to end January on a positive note, buoyed by hopes of better-than-feared corporate earnings and economic resilience.

Rheinmetall AG RHMG.DE, which dropped 5% following the launch of a convertible bond offering, was the biggest drag among industrials .SXNP, while Novo Nordisk AS NOVOb.CO and AstraZeneca PLc AZN.L pulled down the healthcare sector .SXDP.

UniCredit CRDI.MI jumped 8.1% to the top of STOXX 600 after the Italian lender pledged to return 5.25 billion euros ($5.69 billion) to investors based on its 2022 results, after posting its best profit in more than a decade.

Shares of UBS Group AG UBSG.S fell 2.6% after the world's largest wealth manager predicted an "uncertain" year ahead.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick-off its two-day meet on Tuesday and is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%-4.75%.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are seen raising rates by 50 bps each to 2.50% and 4%, respectively, on Thursday.

