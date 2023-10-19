News & Insights

European shares drop as dismal earnings add to risk-off mood

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

October 19, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled nearly 1% on Thursday as a raft of dismal corporate earnings including from packaged food giant Nestle worsened an already risk-averse mood, driven by jitters around the Middle East war and uncertainty over interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.8% by 0705 GMT, hitting an over one-week low.

Geopolitical tensions continued to mount with anti-Israel protests flaring across the Middle East, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped to multi-year highs ahead of commentary by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Shares of NestleNESN.S dropped nearly 2% after the Swiss consumer giant posted lower-than-expected nine-month sales growth on Thursday as higher product prices made shoppers balk.

French carmaker RenaultRENA.PA shed 4.6% as the pace of sales growth slowed due to currency depreciations.

NokiaNOKIA.HE lost 1.8% as the Finnish telecom gear group announced plans to slash jobs after posting a drop in its third-quarter sales.

Frankfurt-listed shares of TeslaTSLA.F fell 5.1% after the EV maker missed third-quarter gross margin expectations, while NetflixNFLO.F jumped 12.5% after surpassing Street estimate for new customers.

