European shares dip; UK vaccine approval limits losses on FTSE 100

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

European shares slipped on Wednesday as investors took stock following a near 14% rally last month, while shares in BioNTech surged after UK became the first country to approve its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 2 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as investors took stock following a near 14% rally last month, while shares in BioNTech surged after UK became the first country to approve its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer.

London's blue-chip index .FTSE outperformed regional peers, losing just 0.1% after Britain said the vaccine will be rolled out from next week.

BioNtech's Frankfurt-listed shares 22UAy.F jumped 8.4%, while Germany's benchmark DAX index .GDAXI fell 0.5% despite data showing a higher-than-expected rebound in retail sales in Europe's largest economy in October.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.4% with oil stocks .SXEP leading declines, as crude prices were hit by a surprise build up in oil inventories in the U.S. and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo about production in January. O/R

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters