European shares dip as virus fears intensify

European shares fell for the second straight session on Monday, as fears about the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic intensified with several nations extending near-total lockdowns to curtail the spread of the flu-like disease.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.8% at 0714 GMT, with energy .SXEP, industrials .SXNP and travel and leisure .SXTP stocks leading declines.

The banking sector .SX7P tumbled another 2.5%, bringing its monthly losses to more than 28%, with UniCredit CRDI.MI, ING INGA.AS and ABN Amro ABNd.AS among the first set of lenders to comply with the ECB's appeal to freeze dividends in a bid to shore up credit.

In fresh signs of the business impact from the outbreak, Swiss engineering group ABB ABBN.S fell 5.7% after issuing a profit warning and saying all of its businesses would suffer in the first quarter.

