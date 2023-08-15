News & Insights

European shares dip as real estate falls offset retail gains

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 15, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0720 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1%, with the real estate sector .SX86P, often considered a bond-proxy, slipping nearly 1% in early trade.

Bond yields across Europe jumped, with UK gilts GB10YT=RR spiking after data showed basic wages in Britain surged to hit a new record growth rate.

In a bright spot, British's Marks & SpencerMKS.L jumped 8.4%, rising to the top of the STOXX 600 after the retailer raised its profit outlook.

The broader retail index .SXRP gained 0.7%

PandoraPNDORA.CO rose 3.5% after the Danish jewellery maker raised its full-year revenue outlook as it reported second-quarter sales above analyst forecasts.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

