European shares dip as rate jitters resurface; Adidas slides on weak forecast

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 10, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Feb 10 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Friday and were poised to snap a three-day winning streak as traders gauged the prospects of a prolonged global monetary policy tightening, while German footwear maker Adidas' dour forecast also dampened sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.6% by 0815 GMT, after touching a near one-year high on Thursday as a slew of upbeat corporate earnings gave a fillip to risk-on sentiment.

Retail .SXRP and basic resources .SXPP, down around 1% each, were the worst performers among sector indexes.

Swedish defence equipment maker Saab SAABb.ST jumped 8.8% to top the STOXX 600 index on higher fourth-quarter operating profit. Aiding sentiment, the company also forecast its organic sales growing 15% in 2023 and operating income rising faster than revenue.

Shares of Adidas ADSGn.DE dropped 9.4% and were on track for their steepest one-day fall in 11 months on expectations of a high single-digit decline in 2023 sales, also pulling down peer PUMA SE PUMG.DE by 2%.

Britain's Standard Chartered STAN.L slid 5.7% and was on track for its steepest one-day fall in six months after First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said it was .

