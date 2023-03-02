European shares dip ahead of inflation data, Irish stocks jump

By Johann M Cherian

March 2 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Thursday, hurt by declines in rate-sensitive technology stocks ahead of a key inflation reading, while Irish equities jumped after building materials company CRH posted positive full-year earnings.

Data due at 1000 GMT is expected to show that inflation across the 20 countries that use the euro was 8.2% in the 12 months leading to February, a Reuters poll showed, compared with an 8.6% rise in the prior month.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.1%, with technology stocks .SX8P down 0.9% after euro zone government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, data from Spain, France and Germany indicated that inflation remained stubborn and fed into fears that the European Central Bank would remain hawkish for longer.

ECB Chief Christine Lagarde said price declines have not been stable and that rates will have to rise higher and stay higher for some time.

"The markets might be of the view that inflation data is remarkably sticky," said James Rutherford, head of European equities at Federated Hermes International.

Although Rutherford also cautioned that the ECB may end up tightening rates too far to tackle it, ultimately resulting in an economic slowdown.

Markets ended the first two months of this year in gains–a first in four years–with banks .SX7P adding 17% as lenders benefit from higher net interest income, a consequence of elevated borrowing costs.

Still, the global equity market momentum has stalled of late as investors price in steep prices and higher rates.

European travel & leisure .SXTP stocks fell 0.9, dragged by Flutter's FLTRF.I 3.8% fall as it reported full-year core profit at the lower end of its guidance range.

Shares of Europe's biggest lender, HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L slumped 4.5% as it traded without the entitlement of a dividend. The bank sector index .SX7P slid by 1.3%.

Irish stocks .ISEQ bucked the trend to jump 2.0% after CRH CRH.I surged 11.4% on posting better-than-expected results.

Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, fell 2.1% on disappointing quarterly global volumes and annual core earnings.

Germany's Merck KGaAMRCG.DE slid 0.4% on lower 2023 profit forecasts.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

