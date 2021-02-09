European shares dip after strong rally, Total rises

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

European shares dipped on Tuesday as a recent rally powered by hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and vaccine roll-outs showed signs of cooling, while shares in French oil major Total rose after its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 9 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Tuesday as a recent rally powered by hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and vaccine roll-outs showed signs of cooling, while shares in French oil major Total rose after its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter.

Total SE TOTF.PA rose 1.1% after the company said its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter as oil prices stabilised, although a hit from writedowns on assets due to the COVID-19 pandemic plunged it to a $7.2 billion net loss for 2020 as a whole.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2%, after gaining nearly 4% so far this month against the backdrop of steady vaccine roll-outs globally and expectations that a massive stimulus package will soon be passed by U.S. lawmakers.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI was down 0.2% even as data showed German exports rose in December as robust trade with China and the United States helped.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More