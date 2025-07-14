Markets

European Shares Decline On Trade War Worries

July 14, 2025 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks drifted lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30 percent tariff on European Union goods, raising concerns over a prolonged and deeper economic slowdown.

Media reports suggest that the European Union has prepared a €21 billion ($24.52 billion) tariff package targeting American goods if trade talks between the two sides collapsed.

The pan European STOXX 600 dropped half a percent to 544.83 after falling 1 percent on Friday.

The German DAX declined 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.

Automakers tumbled, with BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Porsche all falling around 2 percent.

Mining giant BHP rose about 1 percent after signing preliminary deals with China battery giants CATL and BYD to explore opportunities in battery technology and electrification.

AstraZeneca gained 2 percent in London after its experimental drug baxdrostat proved to be successful in lowering high blood pressure in a late-stage study.

French defense-related stocks were rising after President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for a massive boost to France's defense spending, citing a greater threat from Russia.

Thales rose 1.4 percent, Exail Technologies surged 4.7 percent and Dassault Aviation rallied 2.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.