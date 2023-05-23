European Shares Decline On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded mostly lower on Tuesday after a survey showed the Eurozone manufacturing sector contraction deepened in May to hit a 36-month low due to weak demand and a fall in selling prices.

Elsewhere, British manufacturing and services PMIs for May surprised to the downside. U.S. debt ceiling worries and signs of increasing Sino-U.S. tensions also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

The pan European STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent at 467.35 after ending flat with a positive bias on Monday.

The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 fell over 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.

Julius Bar, a Swiss private lender, plunged 8 percent after its quarterly results came in below estimates.

British meat producer jumped 4.7 percent after reporting higher annual profit.

Flooring specialist Topps Tiles added 1.6 percent after posting record sales, driven by "nationwide store coverage, world-class customer service and strong omnichannel capability".

Societe Generale rallied 2.3 percent after the French lender confirmed the launch of a global employee share ownership program.

