European Shares Decline Amid Growing Israel-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged lower on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump urged residents of Tehran to 'immediately evacuate', signaling potential escalation of the conflict.

Also, Israel's military claimed today it had killed Ali Shadmani, who it identified as Iran's wartime chief of staff and said was the most senior military commander.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent to 543.17 after rising 0.4 percent on Monday amid hopes that the Israel and Iran conflict would remain contained.

The German DAX lost 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.

RWS Holdings surged 6.5 percent after the content solutions company unveiled a new growth strategy, focusing on growth, technology integration, and AI solutions.

Online fashion retailer ASOS declined 1.1 percent after replacing its finance chief.

Informa, which specializes in organizing events and publishing books, added nearly 2 percent after backing its full-year guidance.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc jumped 2.2 percent and Shell rose 1.2 percent as oil prices rose sharply, reversing Monday's brief decline.

