European Shares Decline Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks were slightly lower on Thursday as investors assessed the latest batch of earnings and awaited the closely watched preliminary euro zone inflation reading for clues to the ECB's rate trajectory.

Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.9 percent in October from 1.7 percent in September. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Germany's retail sales grew unexpectedly in September on non-food turnover, data released by Destatis showed earlier today.

Retail turnover increased 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in September, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales registered an expansion of 3.8 percent, which was stronger than the expected increase of 1.6 percent.

The pan European STOXX 600 was down 0.6 percent at 508.37 after declining 1.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both shed around 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 gave up 0.7 percent.

British banks such as HSBC and Lloyd were moving higher after the Labour government's first budget in nearly 15 years avoided new taxes on the banking sector.

Denmark's Danske Bank surged 4 percent after raising its full-year earnings outlook. French banking major BNP Paribas plunged more than 6 percent after its Q3 results revealed strains in its consumer finance and car-leasing divisions.

Peer Societe Generale soared 8 percent after posting strong Q results on strong revenue growth.

Airbus SE rallied 3.2 percent after reaffirming its goal to deliver about 770 aircraft this year.

French oil major TotalEnergies fell 2.6 percent after Q3 adjusted EPS missed estimates.

Shell gained 1 percent in London after launching a new share buyback program.

