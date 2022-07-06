US Markets
European shares climb on Just Eat Takeway.com boost

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares climbed on Wednesday, as Norwegian oil and gas workers called off their strike and assuaged fears of a heightened energy supply crunch, while Just Eat Takeaway.com rose after Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

The continent-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 1.3% by 0713 GMT, a day after the strike in Norway cut oil and gas output and exacerbated worries over inflation.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI gained 1.4% after losing almost 3% in the previous session. Data showed German industrial orders grew surprisingly in May, reversing the trend after a third consecutive monthly drop.

Retail .SXRP and travel and leisure stocks .SXTP rose 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, to led gains among the European sectors.

Among single stocks, Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS jumped 14.2% after Amazon AMZN.O agreed to take a 2% stake in struggling U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub and said it will offer its Prime members access to the service for one year.

Shares of Faurecia EPED.PA fell 4.3% after Barclays double-downgraded its rating on the French car parts maker' stock to "underweight".

Retail sales data of euro zone is scheduled for 0900 GMT.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

