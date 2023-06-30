News & Insights

European shares climb on China stimulus hopes; inflation data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

June 30, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as lacklustre data on China's factory activity spurred hopes of more policy stimulus, while investors awaited key inflation readings for more clues on the direction of global interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0703 GMT.

The index was set for muted returns at the end of the quarter, with mounting evidence of China's weak post-COVID-19 recovery and concerns about higher-for-longer global interest rates having stalled a rally in equities that began early this year.

On a monthly basis, the index is on track for gains of 1.4%.

Miners .SXPP gained 0.7%, tracking metal prices higher as a decline in China's factory activity boosted expectations of more economic stimulus from the country. Energy firms .SXEP also supported the index on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data for May as well as preliminary figures on euro zone inflation later in the day.

Among individual stocks, shares of sportswear makers Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE were down 1.7% and 0.3% respectively, after Nike's NKE.Ngloomy forecast.

