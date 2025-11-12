European Shares Climb On Hopes Of US Shutdown Ending

(RTTNews) - European stocks hit a new record peak on Wednesday as an effort to end the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown headed to a final vote in the House of Representatives.

Investors also cheered data that showed Germany's consumer price inflation weakened in October after rising for two straight months.

The consumer price index logged an annual increase of 2.3 percent, which was slower than the 2.4 percent rise in September, according to final data from Destatis. The rate came in line with the estimate released on October 30.

"The continued above-average rise in service prices was a driving force behind inflation," Destatis President Ruth Brand said.

EU harmonized inflation weakened to 2.3 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.4 percent in September.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at 583.80 after rallying 1.3 percent on Tuesday amid U.S. shutdown relief and BOE rate-cut bets.

The German DAX surged 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.

LEG Immobilien advanced 1.6 percent. After posting strong nine-month results, the German real estate group said it is on track to meet its annual targets.

Power producer RWE jumped 3.3 percent after nine-month profit beat expectations.

Infineon gained 1 percent. The chipmaker significantly raised its 2026 sales target for the AI power supply segment.

Pharmaceutical and agricultural giant Bayer rallied 2.4 percent after its third-quarter adjusted profit beat market view.

Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest life insurer, fell 2.3 percent after posting mixed results for the first nine months of 2025.

Dutch bank ABN AMRO gained 2.4 percent after it reached an agreement to acquire domestic commercial lender NIBC Bank from private equity firm Blackstone.

British defense group BAE Systems rose about 1 percent after backing its annual outlook.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey tumbled 3.2 percent after weekly average for number of private sales per site dropped 11 percent in key autumn period.

French voucher provider Edenred slumped 8.2 percent after warning it would cut its 2026 profit guidance.

