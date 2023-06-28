News & Insights

SGE

European shares climb as robust US data soothes recession jitters

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

June 28, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

By Amruta Khandekar and Matteo Allievi

June 28 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Wednesday after robust U.S. data soothed concerns about a steep economic slowdown, while investors awaited commentary from central bankers at a forum expected later in the day for further policy direction.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.6% by 0826 GMT, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street.

A raft of data on Tuesday showing higher new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods and consumer confidence lifted sentiment, which was bogged down in recent days by concerns that the global economy could suffer a sharp slowdown from further monetary tightening.

Almost all major European sub-sectors were in trading in black.

Shares of Sage Group Plc SGE.L gained 4.1% to a 23-year high after J.P. Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

Shares of chip equipment maker ASML Holding ASML.AS rose 1.3% while Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL jumped 2.7% in early trade, making technology .SX8P among the top European sectoral gainers.

Also boosting the STOXX 600, Roche Holding ROG.S gained 1.6% after the U.S. health regulator declined to approve Regeneron's REGN.O Eylea drug.

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in July due to a decline in economic and income expectations, a GfK institute survey showed. Investors are also watching out for consumer prices data from Italy due later in the day.

French supermarket chain Carrefour CARR.PA gained 3.4% after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an "overweight" rating.

Shares in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE rose 4.6% after a steep selloff last week following the disclosure of problems at its wind turbine division.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi in Gdansk and Amruta Khandekar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGE
ASML
REGN
CARR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.