European shares climb as robust US data soothes recession jitters

By Amruta Khandekar and Matteo Allievi

June 28 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Wednesday after robust U.S. data soothed concerns about a steep economic slowdown, while investors awaited commentary from central bankers at a forum expected later in the day for further policy direction.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.6% by 0826 GMT, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street.

A raft of data on Tuesday showing higher new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods and consumer confidence lifted sentiment, which was bogged down in recent days by concerns that the global economy could suffer a sharp slowdown from further monetary tightening.

Almost all major European sub-sectors were in trading in black.

Shares of Sage Group Plc SGE.L gained 4.1% to a 23-year high after J.P. Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

Shares of chip equipment maker ASML Holding ASML.AS rose 1.3% while Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL jumped 2.7% in early trade, making technology .SX8P among the top European sectoral gainers.

Also boosting the STOXX 600, Roche Holding ROG.S gained 1.6% after the U.S. health regulator declined to approve Regeneron's REGN.O Eylea drug.

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in July due to a decline in economic and income expectations, a GfK institute survey showed. Investors are also watching out for consumer prices data from Italy due later in the day.

French supermarket chain Carrefour CARR.PA gained 3.4% after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an "overweight" rating.

Shares in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE rose 4.6% after a steep selloff last week following the disclosure of problems at its wind turbine division.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi in Gdansk and Amruta Khandekar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

