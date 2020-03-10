European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

March 10 (Reuters) - European shares on Tuesday recouped some of the brutal losses in the previous session, as higher oil prices and expectations of more stimulus measures eased anxiety around the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 1.6% by 0808 GMT, but was far from making up for the 7% slump on Monday that pushed the index into bear market territory - seen as a 20% drop from recent all-time highs.

Europe's oil subesctor .SXEP led the gains with a 3.6% rise as crude bounced 5% from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years. O/R

Corporate newsflow helped, with German chipmaker Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE rising 3.3% after U.S. officials found no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover of U.S. firm Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.