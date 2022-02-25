European shares bounce back after Ukraine-driven rout

By 0814 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8% after sliding to the lowest since May 2021 in the previous session. The benchmark was on course to end the week sharply lower.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday in a dramatic market reversal as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia, with some analysts saying the measures were not as harsh as feared.

However, the mood remained fragile as U.S. stocks futures dipped, pointing to a weak opening on Wall Street.

In Europe, automakers .SXAP led morning gains, with Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE jumping over 4% after the companies fleshed out details of a possible Porsche listing.

Swiss Re SRENH.S fell 5.5% as the reinsurance company swung to a smaller-than-expected full-year profit in 2021.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

