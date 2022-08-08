European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX added 0.8%, steadying after snapping two weeks of gains on Friday.

Miners .SXPP, technology .SX8P and autos .SXAP, among the hardest hit in the previous week, led early gains on Monday.

Focus shifts to a key inflation data from the world's biggest economy later in the week, after global stock markets were spooked by data on Friday that showed a large increase in U.S. employment.

Among other stocks, French utility company Veolia VIE.PA rose 3.3% as it confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.