European shares bounce as airlines pitch recovery

April 16 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Thursday as daily coronavirus death tolls in both Spain and Italy eased, while a defiant statement on the crisis from two of the continent's big budget airlines helped battered travel stocks recover.

The latest numbers from two of Europe's hot spots in the outbreak added to signs the pandemic was plateauing in some countries, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.2% by 0703 GMT.

British budget carrier easyJet EZJ.L soared 9% after saying it expected to be able to survive a lengthy fleet grounding due to the steps it had taken to shore up its finances, pulling the wider travel and leisure index .SXTP up 2.3%.

Bigger rival Ryanair RYA.I told Reuters on Wednesday it was steeling itself for an airline price war that it expected to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations.

German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE also jumped 8% as it said it was optimistic about the second quarter after sales picked up in April.

