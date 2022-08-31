European shares bounce ahead of inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Aug 31 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by strong performances in tech stocks following a three-day selloff, with focus on regional inflation figures due later in the session.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.4%, as of 0716 GMT, snapping three consecutive days of losses. But the index was set for a monthly loss of nearly 4%.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks .SX8P, down for three straight days on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes globally, climbed 2.1%.

Among stocks, Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli BCU.MI fell 3.9% after posting its half-year results.

Dormakaba Holding DOKA.S slipped 2% after the Swiss security group forecast organic growth slightly above its target range, but added that the outlook applied only to the first half of the 2022/23 financial year.

Gains were also capped as Russia began halting gas flow via a major pipeline to the continent's largest economy on Wednesday.

Focus in now on euro zone inflation reading EUHICF=ECI for August due at 0900 GMT.

