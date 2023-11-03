News & Insights

US Markets

European shares, bonds, currency rise after weak U.S. payrolls

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 03, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European stocks, government bond prices and the euro rose on Friday after U.S. job growth slowed and the unemployment rate increased, underpinning the view that the Federal Reserve is at the end of its tightening cycle.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged higher and was last up 0.3%.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.7% against a weaker dollar =USD, rising to its highest level against the greenback since Sept. 20 at $1.0704.

European government bond prices rose, pushing the yield on the German 10-year DE10YT=RR down 4 basis points to 2.674%. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.