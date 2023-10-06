News & Insights

US Markets

European shares, bonds, currencies fall after major U.S. payrolls beat

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 06, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European stocks, bond prices and the euro fell on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls came in significantly above forecasts, underscoring markets' expectation that interest rates will remain high for many months.

Europe's STOXX 600 index .STOXX, which had traded up around 0.8% before the data, dipped and was last only just in positive territory, while the euro EUR=EBS and sterling GBP=D3> were each down around 0.4% on the day after the data.

The European common currency is now on track to post its 12th straight week of losses, the longest such streak since its creation in 1999.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone was up 5.4 basis points after the data.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.