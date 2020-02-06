European shares at record high on China plan to cut tariffs on some U.S. imports

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose to a record high on Thursday, helped by China's plan to cut tariffs on some U.S. goods and a swathe of strong earnings. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.7% to a record high of 426.700. China said on Thursday it plans to halve tariffs on some U.S. goods, which could help improve negotiating conditions for a second phase of a trade deal after the signing of a Phase 1 agreement between the two countries earlier this year. [nB9N29N010] The initial agreement had signalled no further escalation in a prolonged trade war which had severely hampered global economic growth. In Europe, China-sensitive basic resources and automobile subindexes rose 1.8% and 1%, respectively. France's third-biggest bank Societe Generale SA rose 0.5% after reporting a stronger capital position in its fourth-quarter results. [nB9N29N010] (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick)) Keywords: EUROPE STOCKS/ (URGENT)

