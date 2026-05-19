European Shares Advance On US-Iran Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks were notably higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "very good chance" the United States could reach an agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent on Trump's comments and bonds steadied after recent sell-off, helping underpin investor sentiment.

The British pound slipped after official data showed the U.K. unemployment rate increased slightly in the three months to March.

The jobless rate stood at 5.0 percent in the January to March period, up from 4.9 percent in the previous three-month period.

The number of unemployed people totaled 1.806 million compared to 1.780 million in the December to February period.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 0.8 percent to 615.27 after gaining half a percent on Monday.

The German DAX rallied 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.9 percent and the U.K.s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.

LSEG shares were up 1.4 percent. The London Stock Exchange operator has announced a renewal of its long-standing technology partnership with Broadcom.

Dr. Martens soared 7.2 percent. The shoemaker posted a better-than-expected 61 percent jump in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit.

Specialist distribution group Diploma Plc surged 4.2 percent after reporting solid half-year earnings and raising its guidance.

Food packaging specialist Hilton Food jumped 3.6 percent after affirming its FY26 adjusted pre-tax profit outlook.

Stellantis rose over 1 percent. The Dutch auto conglomerate said it would begin production of its E-Car project of small and affordable electric vehicles in 2028.

Sanofi gained nearly 1 percent. The French drugmaker said a trial showed its rare disease therapy performed better in raising key lung protein in patients with a genetic form of lung disease.

Swedish technology company Lagercrantz soared 7 percent after posting better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Defense firm Saab advanced 4.5 percent after Sweden said it would order four navy frigates from France's Naval Group in a $4 billion deal.

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