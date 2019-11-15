European Shares Advance On US-China Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose on Friday and remained on course for a sixth straight weekly gain as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comments on trade helped revive hopes of a U.S.-China deal and China's central bank unexpectedly added liquidity to the banking system to help lenders through the tax season.

Investors also welcomed a goodwill gesture by China lifting a nearly five-year ban on imports of U.S. poultry meat, a move that could lead to more than $1 billion in annual shipments to China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 405.98 after declining 0.4 percent on Thursday. The German DAX was also up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.2 percent.

Chipmaker Infineon Technologies rose half a percent, STMicroelectronics added 1.3 percent and ASML Holding rose 1.2 percent after Applied Materials beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter and raised its outlook.

Orange shares rallied 2.5 percent. The French telecoms operator said it is preparing to split its mobile towers unit into a separate company.

Mining giant Anglo American and Antofagasta rose around 1.1 percent, while Glencore advanced 1.7 percent.

BT shares were fluctuating after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would nationalize parts of the company's network if he wins next month's election.

Construction, services and property group Kier Group added 1.5 percent after saying it is trading in line with the Board's expectations.

Carpetright surged 14 percent after it agreed to be acquired by its largest shareholder Meditor, in a deal which values the company at 15.19 million pounds.

