European Shares Advance As US-Iran Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks were rising on Thursday after the United States and Iran both indicated they want to avoid a wider military conflict.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN that America stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime".

Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran "does not seek escalation or war" after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a "measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq".

Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. next week.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up half a percent at 420.33 after inching up 0.2 percent the previous day.

The German DAX jumped as much as 1.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was up half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.6 percent.

Sodexo shares slumped 4.7 percent. The food services group backed its fiscal 2020 guidance for organic revenue growth of about 4 percent after reporting 7.1 percent growth in revenue in the first quarter.

Air France KLM jumped 3.3 percent after reporting a 3.5 percent increase in total group traffic in December.

Evotec shares rallied 3.4 percent. The drug discovery and development company has announced a new five-year, multi-target partnership with Bayer AG to develop multiple clinical candidates for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome. Bayer advanced 1.5 percent.

International Cons Airlines Group shares rose over 1 percent. The Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company announced that Willie Walsh has decided to step down as chief executive in March.

Retailer Tesco rallied 2.1 percent as it reported its fifth consecutive rise in Christmas sales.

Marks & Spencer Group plunged 10.5 percent after it reported a 0.6 percent fall in U.K. revenue for the three months to the end of December.

Centamin rose about 1 percent. The company reported that 2019 gold production was 480,529 ounces, a 2 percent improvement from previous year.

Fourth-quarter gold production at the Sukari Gold Mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51 percent improvement on the previous quarter.

Sika, a specialty chemicals company, fell over 1 percent despite reporting record annual sales.

In economic releases, German industrial production grew 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in November, offsetting a 1 percent fall in October, official data showed. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent rise.

On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 2.6 percent after falling 4.6 percent in October. Output was forecast to drop 3.7 percent.

Separate data showed that German exports dropped by more-than-expected 2.3 percent month on month, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in October. At the same time, imports fell 0.5 percent.

