European shares advance as rate-cut cheer lingers

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

December 28, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0811 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.3%, hovering near its 23-month high hit two weeks ago.

Basic resources .SXPP, which houses Europe's major mining firms, led gains early on, rising 0.7%, clocking its third straight day of gains, while the insurance sector .SXIP added 0.5%.

The European benchmark index eyes a near 13% advance this year with technology .SX8P and retail .SXRP amongst the best performing sectors this year.

Global markets have rallied since mid-December when the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it could look at rate cuts next year. However, the European Central Bank (ECB) did not share a similar outlook.

Volumes are expected to be light with only a few trading days left in the calendar year.

Among individual stocks, Vestas Wind Systems VWS.CO extended gains to a sixth straight session, rising 2.3% after the Danish wind turbine-maker said it received a 1,089 MW order in the United States.

