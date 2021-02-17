European share rally pauses as focus turns to inflation; Kering slips

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares retreated from near one-year highs on Wednesday as concerns about a possible rise in inflation tempered optimism around a vaccine-led global economic recovery, while Kering tumbled after sales at its Gucci brand fell more than expected.

Shares of the French conglomerate PRTP.PA, which also owns the Saint Laurent brand, slumped 8.2% as revenue for the whole group fell 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The broader European retail index .SXRP fell 2.9%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.4% by 0804 GMT, with healthcare, telecoms and financial services stocks also leading declines.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE lost 0.4% as data showed British inflation rose a little more than expected in January. .L

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

