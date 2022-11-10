European regulator recommends Pfizer's Omicron booster for children

Adds background on booster

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech BNTX.O said on Thursday the EU health regulator has recommended authorising the use of their bivalent COVID-19 shot as a booster in children aged 5 through 11.

The Omicron-tailored vaccine is already authorised by the European Commission for individuals aged 12 years and above.

The updated bivalent booster shot targets the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron.

In October, European Medical Agency backed authorization of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 tailored booster shots for 12 and above to further vaccination campaigns in the region.

