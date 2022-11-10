European regulator recommends Pfizer's Omicron booster for children

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech BNTX.O said on Thursday that the EU health regulator has recommended authorising the use of their bivalent COVID-19 shot as a booster in children 5 through 11 years of age.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

