News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

European regulator endorses high-dose version of Bayer eye drug Eylea

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 10, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Friday that the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of a higher dose version of eye drug Eylea for treatment of a leading cause of blindness among the elderly, stepping up competition with Roche ROG.S.

The European Commission, which has the final word on drug approvals in the EU, typically follows the recommendations issued by the EMA.

A go-ahead would mean that Eylea, an injection in the eye also known as aflibercept and jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, can be given in doses of 8 milligrams instead of the usual 2 milligrams, allowing for longer intervals between injections.

The endorsement covers treatment of the eye diseases neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema, based on injections at intervals of up to every four months, in some cases up to five months, after three initial monthly doses.

Analysts have said the high-dose version could keep challenger Roche ROG.S with its rival drug Vabysmo at bay. Vabysmo has been a major growth driver for the Swiss drugmaker since it was launched early last year.

It also requires fewer injections per year than Eylea's established treatment course.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the higher dose version of Eylea in August, after clearance was initially held off in June.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams and Elaine Hardcastle)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
CTLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.