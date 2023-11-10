News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

European regulator endorses high-dose version of Bayer eye drug Eylea

November 10, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Friday that the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of a higher dose version of eye drug Eylea for treatment of a leading cause of blindness among the elderly, stepping up competition with Roche ROG.S.

The European Commission, which has the final word on drug approvals in the EU, typically follows the recommendations issued by the EMA.

A go-ahead would mean that Eylea, an injection in the eye also known as aflibercept and jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, can be given in doses of 8 milligrams instead of the usual 2 milligrams, allowing for longer intervals between injections.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
CTLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.