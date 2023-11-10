European regulator endorses high-dose version of Bayer eye drug Eylea

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Friday that the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of a higher dose version of eye drug Eylea for treatment of a leading cause of blindness among the elderly, stepping up competition with Roche ROG.S.

The European Commission, which has the final word on drug approvals in the EU, typically follows the recommendations issued by the EMA.

A go-ahead would mean that Eylea, an injection in the eye also known as aflibercept and jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, can be given in doses of 8 milligrams instead of the usual 2 milligrams, allowing for longer intervals between injections.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)

